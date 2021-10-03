Manoj Bajpayee's Father RK Bajpayee Passes Away Aged 83

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee passed away on Sunday at the age of 83. According to reports, Manoj's father was critical the past few days. Earlier this month, he was hospitalised in Delhi. Manoj had flown back to Delhi from Kerala, where he was shooting for his next project.

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the spy thriller The Family Man 2, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K; and in the Netflix anthology titled Ray alongside Gajraj Rao and Raghuvir Yadav.