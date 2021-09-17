Manoj Bajpayee’s Father Hospitalised in Delhi, Condition Critical

National award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee’s was hospitalised in Delhi, and sources inform that his condition is critical. Manoj flew back to Delhi from Kerala, where he was shooting for his next project.

Manoj was last seen in the spy thriller The Family Man 2, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K; and in the Netflix anthology titled Ray alongside Gajraj Rao and Raghuvir Yadav. Bajpayee was also recently in the news after he filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal Rashid Khan. According toe PTI, Bajpayee has filed a case under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation).