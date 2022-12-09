Manoj Bajpayee's Mother Geeta Devi Passes Away at 80

"Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She wasn't keeping well for the past 20 days and was undergoing treatment at Max Super Specialty Hospital," he told PTI.

Geeta Devi is survived by her three daughters and other two sons. Last year, Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee also passed away at the age of 83 in Delhi in October.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bajpayee was last seen in Silence... Can You Hear It?, Dial 100, Ray, and his popular web series The Family Man season 2.