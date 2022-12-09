ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Bajpayee's Mother Geeta Devi Passes Away at 80

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi died on Thursday morning in Delhi.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi, passed away on Thursday morning (8 November), at a hospital in New Delhi, as per a report by PTI. She was 80. The news was shared by Bajpayee's spokesperson. According to him, Geeta Devi was unwell for over 20 days and breathed her last at 8.30 am on Thursday.

"Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away today at 8:30 am. She wasn't keeping well for the past 20 days and was undergoing treatment at Max Super Specialty Hospital," he told PTI.

Geeta Devi is survived by her three daughters and other two sons. Last year, Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee also passed away at the age of 83 in Delhi in October.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bajpayee was last seen in Silence... Can You Hear It?, Dial 100, Ray, and his popular web series The Family Man season 2.

