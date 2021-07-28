We Celebrate You Today: Mandira Bedi Wishes Daughter Tara on 5th Birthday

She wrote in the caption, “28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain." Mandira and Raj Kaushal had even adopted Tara last year.”

Several celebrities and fans expressed their affection. Ronit Roy wrote, “Happiest 5th Tara. Wish you a life filled with love and joy.” Vidya Malvade also commented, “Aww ..god blesss our angel Taroooo & her beautiful mommy .. Sending an ocean of love to you my M.”

Mandira Bedi and husband Raj Kaushal adopted Tara last year. Announcing the adoption, Mandira had written on Instagram, “She has come to us, Like a blessing from above, Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit, With eyes that sparkle like stars, Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home, With open arms and pure love, Grateful, thankful, blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”