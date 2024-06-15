Mandira Bedi Speaks About Death of Husband Raj Kaushal For The First Time

Actor and TV presenter Mandira Bedi has spoken about her late husband Raj Kaushal for the first time. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Mandira said that she has processed the loss to a degree that she can speak about it publicly for the first time. Raj Kaushal passed away due to a heart attack in June 2021 at the age of 50.
She said in the interview that the first year is the hardest, but things got better after that.
“The only way out is through, of course, my children and I think of him every day. It’s not like we’ve forgotten him. The first year was very, very, very, very hard. The first of everything is just impossible to deal with. The first birthday, the first anniversary, the first Diwali, the first Christmas, the first New Year. The second one is a little bit easier, the third one is a little bit easier…”Mandira Bedi, Actor
Mandira added that she is still coping with the loss, and her immediate reaction to dealing with it is immersing herself in work. "There are moments when we remember him because of a song. I've done the therapy I've needed to and there are times I still do it. We are forever a work in progress as human beings. What I can do now is talk about it. It makes me emotional, but I can. There was a time I couldn’t. But I won’t break down… I started working two months after it happened… I have to support my family and myself. I need to do it for my children.”
Mandira also said that there are certain things she still finds difficult to do. "It's been six years that I've had his car. And I have to sell it now. I’d been holding onto it for emotional reasons, and now I’m going to shed a tear when it goes. So, it’s a work in progress. I’ve dealt with the bulk of it, but for the rest of my life, I’ll always grieve him. One thing I still can’t do, is that I can’t listen to Kishore Kumar music."
