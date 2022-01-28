Mandira Bedi Shares More Photos From Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar's Wedding
Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar threw a pool party for friends after their wedding.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on Thursday, 27 January, in Goa. After the wedding, the couple hosted a pool party for their friends. Mouni's close friend Mandira Bedi was one of the guests. She shared a bunch of photos of the party on Instagram.
Mandira also shared her solo photo and photos with other bridesmaids. In one of the photos, she can be seen posing with the bride.
On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among others.
