First Pics of Newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Out
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in Goa on Thursday.
Actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with her Dubai-based partner Suraj Nambiar on Thursday. Mouni's friend and co-star Arjun Bijlani shared a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram, and introduced Suraj and Mouni as “Mr and Mrs Nambiar!” in the caption.
Mandira Bedi also shared photos with the couple.
Mouni wore a white saree with a red border for her wedding, while Suraj chose a beige kurta and white dhoti.
Some more glimpses of the wedding have surfaced on social media.
The wedding took place in Goa. A source had told Hindustan Times, "A resort has been booked for the grand occasion. The guests had been asked to be tight-lipped about the event". The haldi and mehendi ceremonies took place on Wednesday.
