ADVERTISEMENT

First Pics of Newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Out

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in Goa on Thursday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar.</p></div>
i

Actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with her Dubai-based partner Suraj Nambiar on Thursday. Mouni's friend and co-star Arjun Bijlani shared a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram, and introduced Suraj and Mouni as “Mr and Mrs Nambiar!” in the caption.

Mandira Bedi also shared photos with the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mouni wore a white saree with a red border for her wedding, while Suraj chose a beige kurta and white dhoti.

Some more glimpses of the wedding have surfaced on social media.

The wedding took place in Goa. A source had told Hindustan Times, "A resort has been booked for the grand occasion. The guests had been asked to be tight-lipped about the event". The haldi and mehendi ceremonies took place on Wednesday.

Also Read

Pics: Glimpses of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

Pics: Glimpses of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT