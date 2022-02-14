ADVERTISEMENT

Mandira Bedi Remembers Raj Kaushal on Their Wedding Anniversary

Mandira shared photos of her wedding day on Instagram.

Mandira Bedi took to Instagram on Monday to pen a note for her late husband, Raj Kaushal, where she said that it would have been their "23rd wedding anniversary today". Mandira also posted a couple of photos from their wedding day.

"It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today.
#ValentinesDay", the actor wrote.

Writer and director Raj Kaushal passed away due to heart attack at the age of 49 on 30 June, 2021.

Mandira and Raj's son Vir was born in 2011. The couple adopted a second child, Tara, in 2020.

