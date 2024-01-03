Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Dive Into 2024 With a Beach Holiday in Cabo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter, Malti Marie, also joined them on the trip.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Dive Into 2024 With a Beach Holiday in Cabo
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Parties over, we are all back to work and isn't the first week of a new year the hardest? And social media, especially Instagram, is not making it easy for us at all. As we slave away in office, celebrities are still in 'vacay mode.' They have been flooding Instagram with pictures from their holidays.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dived into 2024 with their daughter Malti Marie in Cuba, Mexico. The couple was reportedly on a group vacation with their family and friends.

Several pictures from their holiday surfaced on social media. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra also accompanied her in Cuba.

Also Read

Inside Alia Bhatt's 'Soul-Some' New Year Vacation With Ranbir Kapoor & Raha

Inside Alia Bhatt's 'Soul-Some' New Year Vacation With Ranbir Kapoor & Raha

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Nick Jonas 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×