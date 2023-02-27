ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam Director Joseph Manu James Dies Days Before His Debut

Joseph Manu James was undergoing treatment for hepatitis at a hospital in Ernakulam.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Malayalam Director Joseph Manu James Dies Days Before His Debut
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passed away on 24 February, days before the release of his debut film, Nancy Rani. He was 31. The director was undergoing treatment for hepatitis at Aluva's Rajagiri Hospital in Ernakulam, where he breathed his last.

Joseph had also been diagnosed with pneumonia, according to the hospital staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Ahaana Krishna and Arjun Ashokan, who play the lead roles in Joseph's directorial debut, Nancy Rani, took to social media to pay their tributes to the filmmaker.

Expressing her grievance over Joseph's untimely death, Ahaana wrote on her Instagram story, "Rest in peace Manu! This shouldn't have happened to you!"

Besides the lead actors, Nancy Rani also starred Ahana Krishnakumar, Arjun Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Sreenivasan, Indrans, Sunny Wayne, Lene, Lal, and others in pivotal roles.

Aju also paid his heartfelt condolences to the director on Instagram. Sharing a picture of Joseph, he wrote, "Gone too soon brother. Prayers."

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph began his career as a child actor with the 2004 Sabu James film, I Am Curious. Later, he worked as an assistant director in several Malayalam and Kannada films.

His last rites were hosted at a church in Kuravilangad, Kottayam, on 26 February. Joseph is survived by his wife, Manu Naina.

Also Read

Actor and TV Host Subi Suresh Dies at 41

Actor and TV Host Subi Suresh Dies at 41

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Joseph Manu James 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×