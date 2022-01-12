Actor Witness In Dileep Case Hospitalised for Overdose, Denies Suicide Attempt

(Trigger warning: Mentions of attempted suicide, sexual assault)

A female Malayalam actor, also a witness in the sexual assault case involving Dileep, was hospitalised in Kochi on Tuesday after overdosing on sleeping pills. However, in a statement to the police, the actor has denied allegations of attempted suicide and has said that she accidentally took an overdose of pills, Mathrubhumi reported.

The publication also confirmed that the doctors have declared that the actor is out of danger. Social media users had alleged that the actor had attempted suicide due to the latest developments in the sexual assault case. Recently, there was news that the investigation team would examine the financial transactions of those who had turned hostile in the case.