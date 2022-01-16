Actor Mammootty Tests Positive for COVID, in Home Isolation

The actor, whose 70th birthday was celebrated by fans last September, had taken a year-long break from work when COVID-19 had broken out in March 2020. However, he returned to film shooting later on when the cases had come down and vaccinations began.

In the last two years when many films chose to have an online release on Over The Top platforms, Mammootty's movies were conspicuously absent. The star had waited for two of his anticipated films to have a theatrical release.

The Priest and One came out in theatres in the beginning of 2021 when movie halls opened in Kerala after many months. He was lauded by producers and theatre owners who had not been pleased with movies moving into OTT platforms. However, movie theatres had again closed for months when the second wave of COVID-19 struck Kerala until they reopened again in November.

Amid all of it, there appeared reports of Mammootty’s newer films – a gangster film called Bheeshma Parvam by Amal Neerad, Puzhu starring Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu directed by a newcomer called Ratheena, a Lijo Jose Pellissery film called Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and of course CBI 5.

(This was first published on The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)