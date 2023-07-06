Malaika Arora's Father Hospitalised; Actor Pays Visit With Her Mother: Report

Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. On Thursday, 6 July, the actor was spotted paying a visit to the hospital with her mother, Joyce Arora. The reason for the hospitalisation is still unknown.
However, there has been no official confirmation of the same from Malaika or her family.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen in her debut OTT series, Moving in With Malaika, in 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)