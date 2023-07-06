Malaika Arora's Father Hospitalised; Actor Pays Visit With Her Mother: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
A video of Malaika Arora visiting the hospital with her mother, Joyce Arora, has surfaced online.

Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. On Thursday, 6 July, the actor was spotted paying a visit to the hospital with her mother, Joyce Arora. The reason for the hospitalisation is still unknown.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the same from Malaika or her family.

A video of the Dil Se... actor visiting the hospital with her mother was doing the rounds on the internet.

Have a look at it here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen in her debut OTT series, Moving in With Malaika, in 2022.

