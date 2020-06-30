Best News in Lockdown: Malaika Arora Reacts to TikTok Ban

On 29 June, the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps, including the crowd favourites TikTok, the online shopping portal Shein, CamScanner, SHAREit, etc. TikTok has also seen a number of Bollywood celebrities making videos and sharing across platforms.

As the ban was announced, actor Malaika Arora took to the Instagram story to share her opinion on the app ban in India. Putting up a clip of the news flashing on her television, the actor wrote, “Best news I have heard in lockdown...”

Malaika also added, “finally we will not be subjected to people’s ridiculous videos,” followed by a praying hands emoji.