Best News in Lockdown: Malaika Arora Reacts to TikTok Ban
On 29 June, the Indian government announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps.
On 29 June, the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps, including the crowd favourites TikTok, the online shopping portal Shein, CamScanner, SHAREit, etc. TikTok has also seen a number of Bollywood celebrities making videos and sharing across platforms.
As the ban was announced, actor Malaika Arora took to the Instagram story to share her opinion on the app ban in India. Putting up a clip of the news flashing on her television, the actor wrote, “Best news I have heard in lockdown...”
Malaika also added, “finally we will not be subjected to people’s ridiculous videos,” followed by a praying hands emoji.
Several Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aryaan, Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others were quite active on TikTok and also enjoyed a massive number of followers.
