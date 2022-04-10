‘I’ll Be Back Before You Know It’: Malaika Arora Pens Note After Car Accident
Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor had visited Malaika Arora, who met with an accident on 2 April.
Malaika Arora, who met with an accident on 2 April, shared a note on Instagram thanking her doctors, family, friends, and fans. Malaika, who was returning from a fashion event in Pune, had suffered minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Malaika wrote in her note, “The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened.”
She added, “Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff."
“My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that,” Malaika wrote, adding, “And finally of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most."
She concluded her note with, “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I'm now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I'm a fighter and I'll be back before you know it."
After Malaika’s accident, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, and Amrita Arora had visited her. Malaika was last seen as a judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.