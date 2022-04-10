‘I’ll Be Back Before You Know It’: Malaika Arora Pens Note After Car Accident

“My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that,” Malaika wrote, adding, “And finally of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most."

She concluded her note with, “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I'm now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I'm a fighter and I'll be back before you know it."

After Malaika’s accident, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, and Amrita Arora had visited her. Malaika was last seen as a judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.