Kareena Toasts to More ‘Girlie Nights Together’ on Malaika’s B’day

A couple of days ago, Kareena had taken to Instagram to share a selfie of herself with the caption, "Just pouting away... excited to go home."

Kareena was reportedly staying at the Pataudi Palace with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Recently, Saif opened up to a publication about the rumours around the ownership of his ancestral home.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif has dismissed the rumours and said that he didn't have to buy it back because he already owned it. Saif explained that the palace had been leased by his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, to Francis Wacziarg and Aman Nath who ran the hotel in the palace and took care of it.