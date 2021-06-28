Making Me Feel Helpless: Pearl Puri Responds to Rape Allegations
Pearl V Puri was arrested on 4 June for the alleged rape and molestation of a minor.
Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri spoke up about the allegations against him for rape and molestation of a minor. He was arrested by the Waliv police on 4 June and sent to judicial custody. He was released on bail on 15 June.
In a note posted on Instagram, Pearl called the last couple of weeks a 'nightmare'. “Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back , then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation," his note read.
"Last couple of weeks were grueling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless," he added.
“I am still numb .... but I felt it’s time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who’ve showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of Satyamev Jayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country & God up there."Pearl Puri, Instagram
After his arrest producer Ekta Kapoor, and actors Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, and Aly Goni.
Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai-Virar had confirmed that the case against Puri was registered under the Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012.
