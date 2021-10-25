‘Why is the Web Show Named Ashram?’: Madhya Pradesh Min to Prakash Jha

To reiterate his point Misra later tweeted, "In the name of web shows, attempts are being made to target Hinduism for a long time. Thinking about the majority of the society, Prakash Jha should consider changing the name of the show. We are going to issue a permanent guideline following the dispute over shooting Ashram-3 in Madhya Pradesh. Now, (the producer-director) will have to show the script to the administration before seeking permission, if they are going to shoot objectionable scenes that hurt the sentiments of any religion".

Alleging that the web show Ashram is an 'assault' on Hinduism, some members of Bajrang Dal had ransacked the set on Sunday, smearing ink on Jha and beating up others from the team. They threatened that they won't allow shooting to resume till the title is changed.

Jha hasn't filed a complaint regarding the incident yet, but the police said they are looking into the matter.