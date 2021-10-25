Prakash Jha Assault: Hansal Mehta Asks Producers Guild to Demand Action
The Producers Guild of India had released a statement following the attack on Ashram 3 team by Bajrang Dal members.
Following the attack on filmmaker Prakash Jha and the Ashram 3 team by Bajrang Dal members in Bhopal on Sunday, the Producers Guild of India released a statement condemning such incidents. However, filmmaker Hansal Mehta urged the Guild to 'directly' address the authorities rather than issuing such statements.
Mehta took to Twitter to write, "Dear @producers_guild, Please directly address the relevant authorities and demand action. These statements are pointless".
In its statement the Guild had written, "The Producers Guild of India strongly condemns the brazen acts of violence, harassment and vandalism faced by the crew involved in the production of the series Ashram in Bhopal. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident and the Guild is alarmed to note the frequency with which the production and exhibition sectors are severely and illegally disrupted by various elements with impunity".
Alleging that the web show Ashram is an 'assault' on Hinduism, some members of Bajrang Dal ransacked the set, smearing ink on Jha and beating up others from the team. They threatened that they won't allow shooting to resume till the title is changed.
Jha hasn't filed a complaint regarding the incident yet, but the police said they are looking into the matter.
