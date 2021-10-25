Prakash Jha Assault: Hansal Mehta Asks Producers Guild to Demand Action

Following the attack on filmmaker Prakash Jha and the Ashram 3 team by Bajrang Dal members in Bhopal on Sunday, the Producers Guild of India released a statement condemning such incidents. However, filmmaker Hansal Mehta urged the Guild to 'directly' address the authorities rather than issuing such statements.

Mehta took to Twitter to write, "Dear @producers_guild, Please directly address the relevant authorities and demand action. These statements are pointless".