Madhuri Dixit Reveals Which Film of Hers She Would like to Remake
During a virtual interaction, Madhuri Dixit answered rapid-fire questions from a fan.
Actor Madhuri Dixit, in a video posted on her YouTube channel, revealed which film of hers she would like to remake. Her answer, for the record, was Sailaab. She did, however, add that the remake isn't necessary because the industry needs 'fresh ideas and writing'. During a virtual interaction, Madhuri answered questions posed by her fan.
When asked about a film she'd like to remake, she said, "I don’t know, it’s very difficult to say. Let’s throw this question to you guys. Which film would you like to be seen as a remake again?” One fan said Wajood, while the other named Aaja Nachle.
Madhuri, however, had a different answer. She named her film Sailaab, remarking that the film had an unique story. She even referred to the song 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar' which became wildly popular.
"Pata hai, ek aur film thi, jiski kahaani bohot achchi thi. Uska gaana bohot popular hua, Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar. Sailaab. Alag hi kahaani thi uski, woh ban sakti hai phir se."Madhuri Dixit, YouTube
Sailaab is a suspense thriller directed by Deepak Balraj Vij. The film stars Aditya Pancholi and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Saroj Khan won the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for the song 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar'.
“But I don’t know, it’s very hard to… I think some things are best left the way they were, instead of trying to remake them. We need fresh ideas and fresh writing. Nayi soch, naye scripts (New ways of thinking and scripts)…we need that,” she added.
The fan also asked her to choose between two of her iconic films: Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. “Don't make me choose! These are two very different movies, though both were musicals. Both have very, very good music," she said.
"One, I would say, was more modern and about love, and the other was more about traditions, being from an Indian family and how we connect to each other. That was more like a family film, this was more like a romantic film," she added.
Adding that both films had wonderful directors and co-stars, she concluded that both films are on 'equal footing'.
In an answer, Madhuri revealed that the song 'Bajre Da Sitta' is currently stuck in her head. She explained, "Because I did one Reel for it and that song got stuck in my head after that."
"That makes you realise that our folk songs and tunes have so much impact on us. It connects us to our soil. And I just can’t get over that song, I just keep humming that all day long."Madhuri Dixit, YouTube
She further said, "Koi bachao mujhe, iss song se nikalo (Someone save me and get this song out of my head)! I want to sing something else!"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.