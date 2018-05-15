Saroj Khan & Her Favourite Student Madhuri: A Fascinating Journey

During the chat, Saroj Khan spoke about how Subhash Ghai saw Madhuri and wanted to launch her in his next film. And he did just that. That’s how the actor Madhuri Dixit was born.

Saroj Khan says Madhuri was a trained dancer but she was not used to the Bollywood style of dancing and we have to thank Sarojji aka masterji for training her. Madhuri always made sure she had done her rehearsals very well before she started shooting a song. Another thing that we bet you didn’t know is Sarojji took exactly twenty minutes to choreograph the award winning Ek Do Teen song. Madhuri would always ask her to enact the exact expressions before she did it herself.

And Sarojji always made sure she had her student’s back. Once, when Madhuri was supposed to perform in Filmfare she got cold feet (yes, Madhuri Dixit also gets cold feet) and disappeared from the scene. It was Saroj Khan who danced in her place. For more anecdotes on Madhuri and Sarojji, watch the video!

