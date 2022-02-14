Madhubala Was in an Unhappy Marriage With Kishore Kumar, Says Her Sister

Bhushan also spoke about Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's relationship. They were together for nine years, but broke up when Madhubala's father refused to allow her to go to Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of Naya Daur. Filmmaker BR Chopra then filed a case against her and her father. Dilip Kumar sided with Chopra and their relationship ended.

About the incident Bhushan told the ETimes, "My father just didn't want BR Chopra to shoot in the hilly areas in the neighbourhood of Gwalior. Some women were assaulted there days before the shooting, and he wanted Madhubala to be safe. My father was also upset that Dilip Kumar took Chopra's side. So if Madhubala wanted Kumar to apologise to our dad, what was wrong with that? Anyway, I have no complaints against Dilip saab or Saira Banu ji".