Madhubala Was in an Unhappy Marriage With Kishore Kumar, Says Her Sister
Madhubala married Kishore Kumar before leaving for London for her treatment.
Legendary actor Madhubala was born on 14 February, 1933. On her birth anniversary, Madhubala's sister Madhur Bhushan spoke about the actor's marriage to Kishore Kumar. The duo tied the knot before Madhubala was about to leave for London for her treatment. The Mughal-E-Azam actor had a hole in her heart, and her successful career was cut short by her untimely demise at the age of 36.
Speaking to ETimes Madhur Bhushan said,
"Madhubala had an unhappy marriage. Kishore da had no time. He was travelling a lot. He was very busy with his shows and recordings. On the other hand, Madhubala had been told by the doctors that she had only two years to live. She cried a lot in loneliness. Humne toh heera kho diya (we lost a gem).”
Bhushan also spoke about Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's relationship. They were together for nine years, but broke up when Madhubala's father refused to allow her to go to Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of Naya Daur. Filmmaker BR Chopra then filed a case against her and her father. Dilip Kumar sided with Chopra and their relationship ended.
About the incident Bhushan told the ETimes, "My father just didn't want BR Chopra to shoot in the hilly areas in the neighbourhood of Gwalior. Some women were assaulted there days before the shooting, and he wanted Madhubala to be safe. My father was also upset that Dilip Kumar took Chopra's side. So if Madhubala wanted Kumar to apologise to our dad, what was wrong with that? Anyway, I have no complaints against Dilip saab or Saira Banu ji".
