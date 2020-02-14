Have Lost a Great, Talented Man: Madhu Chopra on Wendell Rodricks

Referring to the fringed dress with a plunging neckline, which Priyanka wore, Rodricks wrote in a now deleted Instagram post, “@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.” In a subsequent post, which was also later removed, he mentioned that his comment had been sarcastic and that “It’s not for her this Ralph n Russo…”

After social media users deemed his comments as sexist and body shaming, he clarified that he was “dress shaming”. “There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever,” he wrote.