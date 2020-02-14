Have Lost a Great, Talented Man: Madhu Chopra on Wendell Rodricks
Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra has mourned the demise of designer Wendell Rodricks saying in an interview with SpotboyE,
The Indian fashion stalwart passed away at his home in Goa on 12 February at the age of 59.
Wendell was recently called out for his comments on the outfit that Priyanka wore to the 2020 Grammy's. However, Madhu says the Chopras harbour no ill-feelings towards the designer, acknowledging the clarification he issued soon after. She told the publication.
Referring to the fringed dress with a plunging neckline, which Priyanka wore, Rodricks wrote in a now deleted Instagram post, “@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.” In a subsequent post, which was also later removed, he mentioned that his comment had been sarcastic and that “It’s not for her this Ralph n Russo…”
After social media users deemed his comments as sexist and body shaming, he clarified that he was “dress shaming”. “There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever,” he wrote.