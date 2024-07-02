Luv Sinha Explains His Absence From Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding; Read Details

Quoting from the publication, the actor hinted at why he did not attend his sister's wedding, “With carefully curated news stories about his family business, nobody tread grey areas like the groom’s father’s proximity to a politician whose ED enquiries had vanished in the “washing machine”. Nor was there a whiff of the groom’s father’s stint in Dubai….”

Also going on to post, "The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend, and would not associate with some people no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team."

Luv was last seen in Gadar 2.