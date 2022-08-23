Lucknow Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Sapna Chaudhary For a 2018 Event
Sapna Chaudhary has been accused of not performing at an event in 2018, for which she was paid in advance.
The Lucknow court has recently issued an arrest warrant against popular Haryanvi performer Sapna Chaudhary. The singer-dancer has been accused of alleged misappropriation of funds, as per a report by the Hindustan Times.
In continuation to the report, Sapna had not performed at an event in October 2018, for which was paid by the organizers in advance. Subsequently, the organizers dragged the matter to the court, and now Sapna will soon have to appear before Lucknow's Additional Chief Juducial Magistrate (ACJM) court.
Reportedly, in February 2021, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police had filed a case against Sapna on the suspicion of fraud and breach of trust. A complaint was filed against the performer and several others, including her mother and brother, for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating, and misappropriation of funds by the celebrity management company that was in charge of managing Sapna, at the time.
In addition to the report, in the FIR, the complaint stated that the well-known Haryanvi singer had violated the terms of an artist management agreement, wherein, it was clarified that she would not be working for or joining any other company, nor have direct or indirect contact with any of the complainant's clients.
It further stated, that Sapna had breached agreement's conditions by engaging in business operations that were against the terms of the contract.
