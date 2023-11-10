ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Love & Blessings': Amitabh Bachchan on Grandson Agastya's The Archies Trailer

'The Archies' will be released on 7 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Love & Blessings': Amitabh Bachchan on Grandson Agastya's The Archies Trailer
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Agastya Nanda plays Archie Andrews in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film, The Archies. It will release on 7 December. The young actor is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

The veteran took to his social media to share a sweet note on his grandson's debut.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bachchan wrote, “Agastya my love blessings and more .. you carry the torch ably ahead.” He also posted the trailer for the film.

The trailer for the Indian adaptation introduced seven characters Archie (Agastya Nanda), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica (Suhana Khan), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda). It is written by Reema Kagti, Zoya and Ayesha Devitre. Produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics.

Also Read

'Sweet & Meaningful Film': Shah Rukh Khan On Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'

'Sweet & Meaningful Film': Shah Rukh Khan On Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Amitabh Bachchan  

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×