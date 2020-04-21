‘Little Things’ Actor Dhruv Sehgal Reveals His Marriage Plans

Dhruv Sehgal, the lead actor of the Netflix series Little Things, finally revealed his marriage plans in a YouTube video. In a video called ‘Five Questions With TooSid’, Dhruv interacted with Sidhant Gandhi, an artist and spoke about his partner and soon-to-be fiancee.

On being asked about the first thing he touches in the morning after waking up, Dhruv said that his feet instinctively go towards his partner’s feet and touch them. “Actually, the first thing in the morning, my feet touch her feet. As soon as I wake up, my leg instinctively goes towards her feet.”