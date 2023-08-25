Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech announced on Instagram that they have welcomed a second child on Friday, 25 August 2023. The couple welcomed a baby girl recently.
Hazel and Yuvraj shared the news of their daughter's arrival on social media with a picture.
The took to Instagram to write, "Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family."
Take a look:
They are parents to Orion Keech Singh s well. The couple announced the birth of Orion earlier last year and wrote, "To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj."
Their daughter's name is Aura.
