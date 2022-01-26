ADVERTISEMENT
'God Blessed Us With a Baby Boy': Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech Become Parents
The duo also asked fans to respect their privacy while they welcome their newborn.
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech recently became parents, welcoming their first child on Tuesday, 25 January. Taking to Twitter to share the news, both Singh and Keech said:
“To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world.”
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot in 2016.
