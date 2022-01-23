'Lata Didi in ICU; Don't Give Wind to False News': Mangeshkar's Spokesperson
Lata Mangeshkar's doctor has said that she is showing signs of improvement.
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-pneumonia at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, is still in the ICU, ANI quoted her spokesperson as saying. On Friday night, Mangeshkar's spokesperson issued a statement, appealing everyone to "not give wind to any false news." A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space", the statement read.
A tweet from Mangeshkar's official handle also read, "Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming".
