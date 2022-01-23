'Lata Didi in ICU; Don't Give Wind to False News': Mangeshkar's Spokesperson

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-pneumonia at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, is still in the ICU, ANI quoted her spokesperson as saying. On Friday night, Mangeshkar's spokesperson issued a statement, appealing everyone to "not give wind to any false news." A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space", the statement read.