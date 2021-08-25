Lara Dutta Shares BTS Clip from BellBottom; Cast Dances to Akshay Kumar’s Tune

BellBottom actor Lara Dutta shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the set of the film, featuring Akshay Kumar. In the video, Akshay can be seen making the cast ‘dance to his tunes’. The actors, including Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, are seen in costume, matching steps with Akshay, as a snippet from the song ‘Dhoom Tara’ plays in the background.

Lara Dutta shared the video on social media with the caption, “Madam mission successful raha”! Only #BellBottom can make us all dance to his tune!! Some BTS masti on the sets with the one and only AK!! @akshaykumar #BellBottom in cinemas NOW!!!”