Lara Dutta Shares BTS Clip from BellBottom; Cast Dances to Akshay Kumar’s Tune
The BTS clip shared by Lara Dutta also features her BellBottom co-stars Denzil Smith and Adil Hussain.
BellBottom actor Lara Dutta shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the set of the film, featuring Akshay Kumar. In the video, Akshay can be seen making the cast ‘dance to his tunes’. The actors, including Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, are seen in costume, matching steps with Akshay, as a snippet from the song ‘Dhoom Tara’ plays in the background.
Lara Dutta shared the video on social media with the caption, “Madam mission successful raha”! Only #BellBottom can make us all dance to his tune!! Some BTS masti on the sets with the one and only AK!! @akshaykumar #BellBottom in cinemas NOW!!!”
Dutta’s husband Mahesh Bhupathi commented, “Finally some emotion from Kao…” referring to Denzil Smith who plays the role of former RAW Chief Rameshwar Nath Kao.
Lara Dutta had earlier also shared a BTS clip of her transformation into former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who she portrays in the film. Her transformation created a huge buzz on social media after the film’s trailer dropped.
BellBottom starring Akshay Kumar released in theatres on 19 August and is directed by Ranjit Tewari. The spy thriller follows Kumar’s character Bell Bottom on a mission to rescue hostages from a high-jacked plane. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi.
