Actor Kushal Tandon Quits Social Media After Sidharth Shukla's Death
Actor Kushal Tandon quits social media, posts message on Instagram.
Actor Kushal Tandon posted a message on his Instagram announcing that he is quitting social media. "Off this so called social media... until then stay human in 'social' and in ur 'family'," read Kushal's message on his social media account. The actor who has a following of over 1.3 million is apparently upset about how the media has been covering Sidharth Shukla's untimely death. See Kushal's latest Instagram post below:
Earlier on Sidharth's passing away, Kushal had posted a video with the Bigg Boss 13 winner with the caption: "And what we leave behind? Love, warmth, passion , conduct and deep compassion for each other.
Why is it difficult to follow when we are alive? Life is unpredictable, love more , judge less , love and remember people more often when they are around you not when they are gone ....gone to soon my brother , see you on the other side , give my love to sushanth , see you on the other side , chill with angels happiness and more peace afterlife"
Some news channels had tried to create conspiracy theories regarding Sidharth's death and the media along with the paparazzi had created a ruckus during the actor's cremation in Oshiwara on Friday afternoon. There is speculation that this could be the reason why Kushal has decided to quit social media for now.
Actor Puja Banjeree also announced that she would be going off social media for a few days to avoid the media's insensitivity after Sidharth Shukla's death. See her Instagram post below:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.