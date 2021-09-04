Actor Kushal Tandon Quits Social Media After Sidharth Shukla's Death

Earlier on Sidharth's passing away, Kushal had posted a video with the Bigg Boss 13 winner with the caption: "And what we leave behind? Love, warmth, passion , conduct and deep compassion for each other.

Why is it difficult to follow when we are alive? Life is unpredictable, love more , judge less , love and remember people more often when they are around you not when they are gone ....gone to soon my brother , see you on the other side , give my love to sushanth , see you on the other side , chill with angels happiness and more peace afterlife"