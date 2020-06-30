Kunal Kemmu, Vidyut Jammwal, Genelia Speak Against Bias in B’wood
The actors said there should be a level-playing field in the industry.
On Monday (29 June), Disney+Hotstar announced the digital release of big films - Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Laxmmi Bomb, The Big Bull, Lootcase, Khuda Hafiz - through a virtual press conference. While Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were invited on the panel to discuss about their movies, Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal were ignored.
Reacting to the announcement, Vidyut wrote on Twitter, “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES”.
Kunal Kemmu, whose film Lootcase is set for an online release, also expressed his disappointment. He spoke about the need for a level-playing field in the industry wherein every actor gets to partake in a fair competition.
Extending support to Vidyut, Genelia Deshmukh emphasised on equal representation. “Every film is made with a lot of love, a lot of sweat & a lot people giving it their all. Its only fair to want a little respect, its only fair to expect an invitation, its only fair to have at least been intimated.But then, sometimes even life is not fair. keep walking my friend”, Genelia tweeted.
Here’s what Kunal Kohli has to say:
