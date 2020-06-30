Kunal Kemmu, Vidyut Jammwal, Genelia Speak Against Bias in B’wood

On Monday (29 June), Disney+Hotstar announced the digital release of big films - Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Laxmmi Bomb, The Big Bull, Lootcase, Khuda Hafiz - through a virtual press conference. While Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were invited on the panel to discuss about their movies, Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal were ignored.

Reacting to the announcement, Vidyut wrote on Twitter, “A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES”.