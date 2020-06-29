Recently, Disney+Hotstar announced that Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest film Dil Bechara will have its digital premiere on 24 July. Now, at a virtual press conference, Bollywood Ki Home Delivery, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have announced the other big releases on the streaming platform that will drop between July and October.While Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will most probably see a theatrical release, his other project Laxmmi Bomb will drop online. Speaking at the conference, Akshay spoke about the experience of donning a saree for the role.“It was simply graceful to wear a saree for Laxmmi Bomb. It was an experience. However, it was extremely difficult for me to handle the saree. My stylist would help me out after every shot. Hats off to women who handle sarees like a pro”. Akshay Kumar, ActorThe Only Option Left: Mukesh Bhatt Confirms Sadak 2’s OTT ReleaseAnother big release on Disney+Hotstar is Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, a sequel of the 1991 film by the same name. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and the original actors Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Confirming the news, producer Mukesh Bhatt had told PTI on Sunday, “I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer.”Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull will also see online releases. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film stars Ajay as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The Big Bull, on the other hand, is loosely based on the life Harshad Mehta.Sushant’s Last Film ‘Dil Bechara’ to Premiere on Disney+Hotstar We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.