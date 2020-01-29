Asked to Move Away: Kunal Kamra Recounts Flying With Arnab Again
After Kunal Kamra’s confrontation with journalist Arnab Goswami on 28 January (Tuesday), the stand-up comedian has now taken to Twitter to recount another experience of flying with Goswami again.
Kunal wrote, “FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my flight again this morning while returning from lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that...”
Earlier, Kamra posted a video on Twitter of him speaking to Goswami in a flight. In the video, he can be seen asking the journalist a number of questions. Kamra says that Arnab had called him mentally unstable when he first approached the journalist. Further, Kamra goes on to ask him if he’s a journalist or a ‘coward’.
Kamra had captioned the video, “I did this for my hero...I did it for Rohit,” referring to Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, who killed himself in 2016.
Later, in a tweet, Kamra justified his stand saying he gave a "monologue" about what he felt about Goswami's journalism. He also said that he does not regret his behaviour.
Following this, both Indigo and Air India have suspended Kunal Kamra. IndiGo, in its tweet, had termed Kamra's conduct as 'unacceptable behaviour' and urged passengers "to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard".
Air India has also barred him “until further notice” to “discourage such behaviour”.
