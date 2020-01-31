Who Is IndiGo Capt Rohit Mateti Who Stood up for Kamra?

He went on to add that Goswami was informed the airline would help him lodge a complaint after landing in Lucknow should he wish to do so.

Mateti also pointed out that “while Mr. Kamra’s behaviour was unacceptable and verbally abusive, at no point did he not comply with crew instructions. While he did briefly display Level 1 traits for Disruptive behaviour (ICAO Doc 9811), he was also immediately compliant of crew instruction, was never issued a red warning card and hence cannot be classified as such.”

He ended saying he was “disheartened” to learn that the airline had taken action “solely on the basis of social media posts with no consultation whatsoever with the Pilot-in-Command.” “This is somewhat unprecedented in my 9 years of airline flying. Moving forward, am I to understand that the bar for interpretation of a disruptive passenger is lower/different when it comes to high profile cases? Perhaps the SEP Manual is to be amended to reflect this? I would like a clarification from the airline as this leaves a lot of room for ambiguity.”

Read the full letter here.