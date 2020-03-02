Kubbra Sait Questions Aamir Khan’s Silence on Delhi Violence

From Swara Bhasker to Anubhav Sinha, quite a few Bollywood celebrities have been very vocal about the current political situation in the country. Aamir Khan has refrained from speaking about his stance. Now, Kubbra Sait took to social media to question the actor about his ‘love and concern’ for India as he posted a video expressing his worry over China’s coronavirus outbreak.

In a clip shared by China’s ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, Aamir can be seen addressing the citizens of China. “Since I read about the outbreak of coronavirus in China, I have been extremely concerned. I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart,” Aamir said.