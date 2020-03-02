Kubbra Sait Questions Aamir Khan’s Silence on Delhi Violence
From Swara Bhasker to Anubhav Sinha, quite a few Bollywood celebrities have been very vocal about the current political situation in the country. Aamir Khan has refrained from speaking about his stance. Now, Kubbra Sait took to social media to question the actor about his ‘love and concern’ for India as he posted a video expressing his worry over China’s coronavirus outbreak.
In a clip shared by China’s ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, Aamir can be seen addressing the citizens of China. “Since I read about the outbreak of coronavirus in China, I have been extremely concerned. I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart,” Aamir said.
He also offered his condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones to the epidemic. “I am sure the administration is doing everything to control the situation. The best we can do during these times is help the administration and take the necessary precautions,” the actor added.
To which Kubbra responded, “And how exactly deep is your love and concern for India? #AamirKhan”
Kubbra’s response gave rise to a debate on Twitter. While some users supported her, others backed Aamir Khan saying that he only raised an awareness regarding a health crisis.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )