Not Violence, Conversation is Solution: Kriti on Anti-CAA Protests

Kriti Sanon has opened up about the violence used against the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University, which took place on Sunday (15 December) evening. Talking to the media at an event in Mumbai, Kriti said, “It really saddens me because there is so much violence, which is not a solution for anything. Violence won’t get us anything. Right now what we need is proper conversation on the topic. People need to be heard. Silent protest is something which is our right. So, the people who are protesting, they need to have a conversation with the government and the point of views need to come out.”