Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor & More Attend Sonam-Anand's Diwali Bash
Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and more also attended the party.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja threw a lavish Diwali bash this year. Many celebrities attended their Diwali party including Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and more.
Kriti looked gorgeous in her red saree while attending the party at hand. Kriti had also recently thrown a party of her own which was attended by Anurag Kashyap and more.
Janhvi Kapoor also looked stunning in her multi-coloured lehenga set. On the work end, Janhvi will next be seen in Mili. She was last seen in a dark comedy film called Good Luck Jerry.
Varun Dhawan and his wife also attended the party. Varun wore a white kurta set while his wife also opted for a similar look.
Ananya Panday choose to opt for a white saree as well. She was last seen in the film Liger.
