ADVERTISEMENT

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor & More Attend Sonam-Anand's Diwali Bash

Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and more also attended the party.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor & More Attend Sonam-Anand's Diwali Bash
i

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja threw a lavish Diwali bash this year. Many celebrities attended their Diwali party including Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kriti looked gorgeous in her red saree while attending the party at hand. Kriti had also recently thrown a party of her own which was attended by Anurag Kashyap and more.

Janhvi Kapoor also looked stunning in her multi-coloured lehenga set. On the work end, Janhvi will next be seen in Mili. She was last seen in a dark comedy film called Good Luck Jerry.

Varun Dhawan and his wife also attended the party. Varun wore a white kurta set while his wife also opted for a similar look.

Ananya Panday choose to opt for a white saree as well. She was last seen in the film Liger.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Diwali With Family; See Pics

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Diwali With Family; See Pics

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Sonam Kapoor   Kriti Sanon   Anand Ahuja 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×