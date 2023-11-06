ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'You Make Me Feel Whole': KL Rahul Wishes Athiya Shetty On Her Birthday

Athiya Shetty celebrated her 31st birthday on 5 November.

'You Make Me Feel Whole': KL Rahul Wishes Athiya Shetty On Her Birthday
Athiya Shetty celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday, 5 November. On her special day, KL Rahul took to social media to wish his actor-wife with a special post.

Sharing an unseen picture, KL Rahul penned a heartfelt note for Athiya. In the picture, the couple can be seen hugging each other.

The caption read, "Whenever I’m broken, you make me feel whole. Whenever I’m lonely, you’re there for my soul. Wherever you are, girl, that’s where I call my home. Happy birthday wifey (emojis) love you."

Have a look at his post here:

After several years of dating, Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their friends and family at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on 23 January.

