Singer KJ Yesudas’ Brother Found Dead in Kerala Backwaters

New Indian Express quoted an officer with Mulavukad police as saying, “A body was recovered from backwaters in Vallarpadam on Wednesday evening. The Mulavukad police have registered a case for unnatural death. Following a suspicion, an inquiry was conducted considering the similarities to the missing person. Later, the relatives of Justin identified this body as that of Justin.”

While the cause of death is yet to be determined, the police suspect it to be a case of suicide. “Justin was facing a severe financial crisis. Hence it is suspected that he might have taken the extreme step following the crisis. However, the real reason behind the death is yet to be uncovered,” said the officer.

The body was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital on Wednesday, 5 February, where a postmortem is underway. Justin is survived by his wife Jiji.