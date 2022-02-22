Instagram Sensation Kili Paul Honoured by High Commission of India in Tanzania

Instagram sensation Kili Paul has been honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. Kili Paul went viral after he posted a lip-sync video of ‘ Raatan Lambiyan ’ from Shershaah with his sister Neema.

Diplomat Binaya Pradhan shared pictures from the High Commission’s office and wrote, “Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania.”