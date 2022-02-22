Instagram Sensation Kili Paul Honoured by High Commission of India in Tanzania
Kili Paul went viral after he posted a lip-sync video to 'Raatan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema.
Instagram sensation Kili Paul has been honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania. Kili Paul went viral after he posted a lip-sync video of ‘’ from Shershaah with his sister Neema.
Diplomat Binaya Pradhan shared pictures from the High Commission’s office and wrote, “Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania.”
Several celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have appreciated Kili Paul’s content. He has posted lip-sync videos of many Bollywood hits, and even added dancing to the mix.
He has posted videos of songs like Harrdy Sandhu’s 'Bijlee Bijlee', Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal’s ‘Pyaar Karte Ho Na’, and ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ from Sooryavanshi.
On 13 February, the siblings posted a video to the viral track ‘Kacha Badam’ with the caption, “Since everyone wanted to see @neemapaul155 dance to this, here it is the best she can do.”
