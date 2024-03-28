'Kids Are Growing Up': Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Speaking about her reconciliation with the Gangs of Wasseypur actor, Aaliya further told ETimes that the problems in her and Nawaz's married life were due to misunderstandings created by a third person which have been resolved now. "I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we've completely surrendered. There's no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up. Also, Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn't tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully," she added.

Aaliya, who currently lives in Dubai with the children, shared that Nawazuddin is back in Mumbai now, and she will move to the city soon with their children.