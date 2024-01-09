Join Us On:
KGF Actor Yash Visits Kin Of Fans Electrocuted While Putting Up His B'day Poster

The incident occurred on 8 January when the fans tried to install a cut-out of the actor.

A day after three men died of electrocution while putting up a poster of film star Yash for his birthday, the KGF actor told the media on Tuesday (9 January) that he will visit their families and offer condolences.

The incident took place on Monday, 8 January, when Yash's fans were trying to install a poster of his in the Ambedkar Nagar area of Surangi village in Karnataka. It was in the middle of the night, and the poster hit a live wire. The youngster holding the poster was electrocuted, resulting in the death of all three.  

“Three youths were electrocuted in Karnataka's Gadag district on Sunday night after a huge flex of actor Yash, which they were installing to wish his birthday, came into contact with the electric wire,” cops told ANI.

Following this, Yash said that he is on his way to Gadag to meet the families of the victims.

Three other people were also injured in the accident and they are receiving treatment at a hospital.

(With inputs from ANI)

