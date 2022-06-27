ADVERTISEMENT

Sharad Pawar Post Case: Marathi Actor Ketaki Chitale Granted Interim Relief

Ketaki Chitale was arrested on 14 May for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post about Sharad Pawar.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read

i

Actor Ketaki Chitale has been granted interim relief in the 21 pending FIRs registered against her by the Maharashtra Police. The actor was arrested on 14 May after a complaint was registered against her for allegedly sharing a ‘derogatory’ Facebook post about NCP President Sharad Pawar.

The High Court has now directed the police to not take any coercive action against the Marathi actor.

Ketaki, in May, was also brought to her Navi Mumbai home so the police could collect electronic evidence, NDTV had reported. The report had said that the police had seized her phone and laptop after their search.

A district court had granted Ketaki bail in the case in June on a surety of Rs 20,000.

