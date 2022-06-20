Kerala Producer Vijay Babu's Court Testimony Contradicts His Earlier Claims
According to a report, only selective documents were produced despite his prior claims.
Actor-producerhad earlier stated that he could produce all the messages sent between him and the survivor, to prove his innocence, claiming that her messages to him would prove that he was the "victim", claiming the same in his bail plea. However, at the Kerala High Court, he only produced messages from 30 March this year, according to a report by The News Minute.
According to the same report, a campaign is reportedly underway to malign the image of the survivor. To that end, several YouTube videos have been made by supporters of Vijay Babu, calling the survivor's case ‘fake’. These videos have also been circulating around the internet.
According to the report, only selective documents were produced despite his prior claims. Moreover, the evidence produced were images instead of texts which lead for the prosecution to doubt its authenticity.
The survivor has accused Vijay Babu of sexual and physical assault. The actor was later booked for breaking the law by revealing the survivor’s identity on social media.
