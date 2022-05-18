ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Kerala Model Sahana, Who Was Found Dead on Her Birthday?

Sahana's family has accused her husband Sajjad of murder.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Who Is Kerala Model Sahana, Who Was Found Dead on Her Birthday?
i

The recent death of Kerala model Sahana has taken everyone by shock. Her family alleged that she did not die by suicide, and accused her husband Sajjad of murder. It is reported that she was married to him a year and a half back. Sajjad used to work in Qatar and is currently unemployed in India. An investigation is underway on whether domestic violence was the reason for her death.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sahana, model turned actress from Kerala</p></div>

Sahana, model turned actress from Kerala

(Photo courtesy: Twitter)

Sahana was a 21-year-old model-turned-actor from Kozhikode in Kerala. She began her career as a model, appearing in advertisements and had featured in popular jewellery commercials for reputed brands like Kerala Gold & Diamonds, Ali’s Gold Palace and Sen Jewelers.


She had worked in Malayalam and Tamil films in the recent past. She had acted in a yet-to-be released film, Lock Down, directed by martial arts coach Jolly Bastian.

ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sahana from the sets of <em>Lockdown</em></p></div>

Sahana from the sets of Lockdown

Photo courtesy: Twitter

Actor Munna Simon, noted for his performances in Tamil films like Silandhi, Kandein Kadhalai and Raavanan, has penned an emotional note for the actor. He also mentioned that she was a promising actor who passed away too soon.

Also Read

Vijay Babu's Mother Petitions CM; Alleges Sexual Assault Complaint is "Fake"

Vijay Babu's Mother Petitions CM; Alleges Sexual Assault Complaint is "Fake"
Also Read

Review: ‘Saani Kaayidham’ is a Heart-Wrenching Yet Cold-Blooded Revenge Saga

Review: ‘Saani Kaayidham’ is a Heart-Wrenching Yet Cold-Blooded Revenge Saga

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×