Keep Living In Your Truths: Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary

Lovato discussed coming out on the first episode of the podcast 4D, which features a conversation with gender non-conforming writer, performer, and public speaker Alok Vaid-Menon. The episode has dropped on Wednesday, 19 May.

In the introduction to the episode, Lovato said that the conversation will touch on “identity at large, but also take time to personally reflect on how I came into my truth so that we, like many others, are able to live our lives authentically.”

The 4D podcast will also feature guests such as Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil and Chelsea Handler.