Keep Living In Your Truths: Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary
"I will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward", Demi Lovato wrote on Instagram.
American singer and actor Demi Lovato has come out as binary. Lovato shared the news on Instagram by writing, “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”
Lovato discussed coming out on the first episode of the podcast 4D, which features a conversation with gender non-conforming writer, performer, and public speaker Alok Vaid-Menon. The episode has dropped on Wednesday, 19 May.
In the introduction to the episode, Lovato said that the conversation will touch on “identity at large, but also take time to personally reflect on how I came into my truth so that we, like many others, are able to live our lives authentically.”
The 4D podcast will also feature guests such as Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil and Chelsea Handler.
