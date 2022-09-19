Katrina Kaif Turns Photographer; Shares BTS Pics From Sets of 'Merry Christmas'
The actor shared some BTS pics of Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan from the sets of her film.
Katrina Kaif recently turned photographer for her co-actor Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Sriram Raghavan on the sets of her upcoming film Merry Christmas. The actor shared some BTS pictures of the two artists, taken by her, on her Instagram story on Sunday, 18 September.
In one of the photos Katrina took, Vijay can be seen flaunting his side profile for the camera, as the backlight shines in from the large glass windows behind the actor. The picture looks artistic in its monochrome filter.
In the next photo, she took an over-the-shoulder shot of filmmaker Raghavan, operating behind the monitor, and captioned it "Directed by".
In another photo, she shared a picture of the clapboard of her film Merry Christmas, and inserted a "work work work" sticker in it.
Besides Katrina and Vijay, the film also features Sanjay Kapoor. Co-written by Raghavan and Anukriti Pandey, Merry Christmas is expected for its theatrical release on 23 December.
