'Many Didn't Believe In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, But It Revived The Industry': Kartik

Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, is all set to hit theatres on 14 June. Ever since the poster of the film released, everyone started talking about the massive physical transformation that Kartik underwent for the character.

In an interview with The Quint, he spoke about his rigorous schedule and touched upon some reports claiming that he was off salt and sugar as part of his diet. "A lot of people these days are into fitness, but what they forget is that the process needs time and patience. Many go for shortcuts and many try to achieve the desired effect as fast as they can. That is the worst thing you can do to your body. It took me a year and a half to physically transform into the character I am playing. I left sugar, but I never let go of salt or water. A lot of people get off salt to look ripped. But I feel that a proper diet, exercise and a proper sleep pattern are very important when you are shooting," Kartik said.